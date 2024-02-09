Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Twilio were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $70.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

