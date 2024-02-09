UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 64.68 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.43 ($0.81), with a volume of 491911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.90 ($0.80).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,153.85%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £850.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.54 and a beta of 0.34.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

