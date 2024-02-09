United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $19.79 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biotechnology company will earn $19.79 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.19 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $211.74 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.