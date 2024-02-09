United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $211.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.21. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

