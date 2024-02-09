United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of United Therapeutics worth $34,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,394,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $211.74 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

