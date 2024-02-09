Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Upland Software stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Upland Software has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $146.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

