Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEC. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.76 and a beta of 1.90. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $944,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,140 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

