Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $66,970.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,378.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $35.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. The company had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

