Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 197,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

