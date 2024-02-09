Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $81.70. Approximately 249,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,331,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.
The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.
Veralto Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.
