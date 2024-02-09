Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $81.70. Approximately 249,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,331,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Veralto Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

