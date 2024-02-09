Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $249.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

