Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.76

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $249.76 and last traded at $249.51, with a volume of 28530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.47 and its 200 day moving average is $238.05.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

