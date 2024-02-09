Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $29.45.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

