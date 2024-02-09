Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

VSTO opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

