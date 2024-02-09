Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$3.25

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.