Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 113.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOYA stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

