Vulcan Materials (VMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $238.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $239.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average of $216.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $681,957. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

