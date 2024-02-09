Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Larry J. Magee Sells 3,086 Shares

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

