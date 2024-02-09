Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

