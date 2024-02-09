Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

