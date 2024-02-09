Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

