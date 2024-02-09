Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.38.

Waters Stock Up 1.0 %

WAT stock opened at $326.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $346.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

