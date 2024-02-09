Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.10.

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

