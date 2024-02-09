Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $128.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $110.54 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.