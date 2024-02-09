Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $70.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

DIOD stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. Diodes has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,975,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,285,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,635,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

