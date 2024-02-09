Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.68

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.68 and last traded at $135.51, with a volume of 27253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

