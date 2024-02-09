Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $169.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,713. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

