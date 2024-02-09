William Blair Comments on Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,317,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Varonis Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 77,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.