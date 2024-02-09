Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Susquehanna

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.14.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $106.11 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

