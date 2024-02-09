Wynn Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 31,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average daily volume of 24,413 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,326.54 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

