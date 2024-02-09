Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XERS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 266.53% and a negative net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,461.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,408,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,063. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,669 shares of company stock worth $70,374. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

