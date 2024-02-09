XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $129.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $96.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens upped their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.05.

XPO Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XPO opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

