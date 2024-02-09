XPO (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $118.94 and last traded at $118.69, with a volume of 121954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.54.

The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

