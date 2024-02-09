Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $126.00 at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $122.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

XYL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

Xylem Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $124.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 44,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

