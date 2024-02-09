Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Consolidated Water in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 13.69%.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at about $1,486,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 260.3% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

