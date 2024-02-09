Zacks Research Comments on Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $118,827,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $123,821,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

