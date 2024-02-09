Zacks Research Comments on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $160.21 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

