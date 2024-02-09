Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.12 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

