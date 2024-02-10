10,466 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after buying an additional 409,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,672,000 after buying an additional 1,246,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.