1,082 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

