1,942 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Rogers by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 564,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $20,707,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $173.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

