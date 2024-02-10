4,597 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE:DT opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

