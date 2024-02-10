4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.10) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.36). The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,118. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

