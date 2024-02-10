759,728 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 759,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.24% of NorthWestern Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

