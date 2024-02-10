A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Idelle K. Wolf Sells 814 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.