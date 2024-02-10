abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 893,291 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $808,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $149.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.62. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

