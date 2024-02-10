Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $162.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $163.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $88,640,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $70,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

