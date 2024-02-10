Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $138.08, but opened at $150.00. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $154.40, with a volume of 170,297 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,640,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $70,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

