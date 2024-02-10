Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $80,270.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $28,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ralph Niven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $593.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.12. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.