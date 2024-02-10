Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.12

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.12 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 92.40 ($1.16). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.16), with a volume of 213,146 shares trading hands.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a market cap of £146.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.79.

Aew Uk Reit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

